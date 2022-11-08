44th Interliber International Book Fair opens

Share:







Source: Tomislav Miletic/PIXSELL

The 44th Interliber International Book Fair was officially opened on Tuesday in the presence of numerous representatives of the cultural, political and academic communities.

The first live post-pandemic Interliber was opened at the Zagreb Fair by Minister of Culture and Media Nina Obuljen-Korzinek, in the capacity of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s envoy.

Obuljen-Korzinek congratulated publishers, booksellers, writers, translators and everyone employed in this extremely important industry for having managed to overcome the difficult period of the crisis. “I am especially proud that we are coming out of the pandemic period strengthened with as many as nine newly opened bookstores in Croatia,” she said.

She announced the allocation of HRK 250 million for cultural and creative industries as part of the national recovery and resilience plan and an increase in funds for public lending rights.

Interliber is being held under the auspices of the City of Zagreb, with Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic announcing the largest and most important capital investment during his term in office – a city library in the old Paromlin flour mill, which is currently being re-designed and will become “a new social, cultural and educational centre in the city.”

In addition to those from Croatia, exhibitors from Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Ireland, Italy, Hungary, the Netherlands, Germany, USA, Slovenia, Serbia, Sweden, Switzerland, Great Britain and Northern Ireland will be presented at the fair.

A special programme organised by the Association of Publishers and Booksellers at the Croatian Chamber of Commerce will be dedicated to Ukrainian and Serbian literature. This year is also European Year of Youth and a special programme has been prepared for young people.

The 44th Interliber will last until 13 November and entry is free.