5 Canadair planes, 6 Air Tractors available to Croatia during fire season

N1

Croatia has five Canadair planes and six Air Tractors this year, Defence Minister Mario Banozic said on Friday, which further boosts the capabilities of the firefighting air force, which has so far participated in extinguishing 14 wildfires.

At Zemunik air base, Banozic thanked the pilots and aviation technicians of the Croatian Air Force for their engagement during this firefighting season.

“I believe that in synergy with the firefighters, the police and other components of the homeland security system, you will continue to do a great job,” said Banozic.

Since the beginning of the second phase of the firefighting season, ending today, the firefighting air force participated in extinguishing 14 fires. In addition, 1,860 flights and 18 reconnaissance flights were carried out by firefighting aircraft in coastal counties, while the Orbiter 3 unmanned aircraft system was engaged three times.

Croatian Air Force Commander Michael Krizanec and other officers briefed Banozic and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Siniza Jurkovic of the situation, plans and job done so far.