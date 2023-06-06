53% Croats likely to turn out for EU elections if they were next week

Podijeli :

N1/Ilustracija

Slightly more than half of Croatia's voters (53%) say they would likely go to the polls if the European elections were held next week, while around two thirds of respondents across the EU (67%) say they would turn out for such polls, according to a survey the European Parliament released on Tuesday.

The European Parliament released today its Spring 2023 Eurobarometer survey showing citizens’ strong support for democracy and a high awareness of the upcoming European elections.

One year ahead of the next European elections, public interest in these elections has markedly increased. A clear majority of citizens (56%) are interested in the next European elections, 6 points higher compared to 2018, one year before the last European elections.

The survey was carried out between 2 and 26 March in all 27 EU Member States. In Croatia a total of 1,020 people took part in the survey.

Only the Czech Republic recorded a lower score than Croatia with a mere 50% of its citizens saying they would be likely to vote if the elections were next week.

The turnout in Croatia at the 2019 election was 28.85%.

Less than a third of citizens (32%) are satisfied with the way things work in the European Union, while 47% are not satisfied.

In Croatia, 38% of the respondents are satisfied with the way things work in the European Union, while 48% are not satisfied.

When it comes to their own country, 21% of Croats are satisfied with the way things work, while 71% are not satisfied with the way things work in Croatia.

The EU’s support for Ukraine stands out as the accomplishment citizens are by far most satisfied with: 69% are satisfied with these actions. Satisfaction in Croatia is 72%.

Satisfaction with EU action following Russia’s aggression is 82% in Croatia and 76% in the EU.