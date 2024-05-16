Parliament is constituted, Jandrokovic is elected president for the third time

Podijeli :

On Thursday, Gordan Jandrokovic was elected Speaker of the Croatian Parliament for the third time, a feat none of his 11 predecessors have achieved in the 34 years of the modern assembly's existence.

The election of the Speaker of Parliament marked the 11th new convocation since independence. Jandrokovic was elected with 144 votes in favour and six against.

“Receiving the vote of confidence for the 3rd time is truly an extraordinary honour. Once again, I congratulate the newly elected MPs, many of whom are sitting on the benches of Parliament for the first time. I wish us all a good mandate,” said Jandrokovic.

“We are living in a dangerous historical period, the war in Ukraine and the Middle East, we cannot escape the fact that the neighbourhood is also a potential source of instability, we are faced with the challenges of climate change, with disruptions to global supply chains, we are witnessing the rise of populism… Yesterday’s assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico shows how little separates us from verbal or physical violence. Cyber attacks are also a very serious threat to institutions. This is the picture of the world we live in today,” said Jandrokovic, adding that Croatia is a stable, safe and prosperous country.