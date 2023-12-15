75 Croatian football fans released from Greek prisons so far

Podijeli :

Matija Habljak / PIXSELL

Another 12 Croatian nationals were released from custody in Greece on Friday, and the release of an additional 20 or so can be expected in the coming days, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said.

“Twelve Croatian nationals have been released today, 75 altogether so far, and I expect another 20 or so to be released in the coming days, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. As a state we have done what we usually do in such situations, we take care of our nationals regardless of what kind of problems they have found themselves in or who they are,” said Plenkovic, adding that he had been discussing the release of Croatian football fans with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis for months.

About 100 fans of the Dinamo Zagreb football club were arrested in Athens in August this year for involvement in riots ahead of a Dinamo Zagreb – AEK Athens match in which an AEK supporter was killed.

The first groups of Croatian fans were released a few days ago.