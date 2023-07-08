98 people arrested, €65k collected in fines on 1st night of Ultra

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

The Ultra Europe festival kicked off in Split on Friday evening, and on the first night in the city's Youth Park, 98 persons were detained by the police, fines in the amount of €65,000 were issued and a dozen of spectators were admitted to hospital.

During the first night of the three-day event in Split, Split-Dalmatia County’s police said that it had registered no major security risk.

Of those 98 arrested persons, 58 were foreigners, and most of them were detained due to the violation of legislation on abuse of drugs.

A majority of those hospitalised spectators were intoxicated with alcohol or drugs and two were admitted to the emergency centre due to light injuries, local health authorities reported on Saturday morning.

The ninth edition of ULTRA Europe festival has brought together 140,000 visitors from 143 countries.

The festival is taking place in the Adriatic port on 7-9 July and then move to the islands of Brač, Hvar and Vis.

Scheduled to perform in Split are Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alesso, Axwell, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, DJ Snake, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fedde Le Grand, Gryffin, Hardwell, HI-LO, Martin Garrix, Mathame, Morten, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Timmy Trumpet, W&, Nicole Moudaber, Juliet Fox, Ginchy, Maz, Masano, Millean, Pero Fullhouse, Rory and Tomo in der Mühlen.

Groove Masters and Maxim Lany will perform on Hvar, and DJ Jock and Shipet on Vis.

Over 400 CCTV cameras are installed in the park which is the venue of the festival.

The local police have said they will implement activities and measures necessary for the security of public assemblies.