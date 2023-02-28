A1 motorway reopened for all vehicles, but trucks can’t reach Dalmatia, Istria

Podijeli :

Lucija Ptičar/N1

The A1 motorway between the Sveti Rok and Posedarje junctions has been reopened for all vehicles, but traffic is suspended for freight vehicles with trailers between the Gospic and Maslenica junctions due to winter conditions, and winter equipment is required for other vehicles, the Croatian Auto Club said on Tuesday morning.

For freight vehicles with trailers there is currently no open road connecting the interior with Dalmatia and with the area of Rijeka and Istria.

Drivers are asked to comply with driving restrictions on roads closed for all or some vehicles and not to start the journey without the winter equipment.

Additional train from Split to Zagreb

Croatian Railways said on Monday evening that one additional train with 135 seats, besides two regular ones, would operate between Split and Zagreb on Tuesday.

The train will depart Split at 2.09 pm and arrive in Zagreb at 8.57 pm. A regular train with 360 seats departs Split at 8.14 am and is due in Zagreb at 3.55 pm.

Additional trains between the two largest cities were introduced after many roads from Dalmatia to the interior were closed due to snow and strong wind.

A regular train with 270 seats from Zagreb for Split departs at 3.19 pm and arrives at 9.40 pm.