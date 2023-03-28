Amnesty International: Croatia still has problems with segments of human rights

Podijeli :

Image by franklin mosquera from Pixabay

Croatia continues to treat illegal migrants violently, access to abortion in the country is limited, defamation lawsuits threaten the work of journalists and the media, domestic violence is on the rise, and Roma continue to face discrimination, Amnesty International's (AI) 2022 report on human rights notes.

At the same time, AI welcomes the decision to allow same-sex couples to adopt children.

Refugees and migrants

AI’s report notes that the number of migrants trying to enter Croatia from Bosnia and Herzegovina increased compared to 2021, and that humanitarian organisations documented the continuation of pushbacks and collective expulsions by the Croatian authorities.

Civil society organisations have called for an investigation into the systematic violation of migrants’ rights at Croatia’s borders.

AI singled out a case of asylum seekers being beaten by police officers in 2021 and says that the police officers involved were returned to their jobs after being convicted of only a minor breach of duty.

In April, the European Court of Human Rights rejected Croatia’s appeal and upheld the verdict that Croatia violated the European Charter of Human Rights when it forcibly returned an Afghan family to Serbia, which resulted in the death of 6-year-old Madina Hussini.

AI also points out that Croatia accepted over 22,000 Ukrainians who fled the war and gave them protected status, providing them with accommodation and help for integration into society, while it only gave the same status to 16 asylum seekers from non-European countries.

Freedom of the media

The report underscores that journalists investigating corruption and organised crime in Croatia continue to face threats and intimidation as well as physical attacks.

AI reports information from the Croatian Journalists’ Association that in 2021, more than 1,000 SLAPP lawsuits were filed against journalists for defamation, with compensation claims over €10 million.

In March, the Coalition Against SLAPP Lawsuits in Europe named Croatia as one of the countries where these lawsuits are most often resorted to.

Sexual and reproductive rights

The report also states that there are still significant obstacles in accessing sexual and reproductive health services and information in Croatia.

The refusal of doctors and clinics to perform abortions due to conscientious objection is widespread.

Croatia’s human rights ombudsman concluded that a doctor’s conscientious objection cannot be an obstacle to access to adequate health care.

AI also points out that same-sex couples have the right to adopt children according to the same criteria as other couples, following a verdict of the High Administrative Court in May.

Roma

Despite the recorded progress, AI writes that Roma people are still exposed to discrimination and that a much larger number do not complete primary and secondary education.

Girls are exposed to the practice of early marriage and are often victims of child trafficking. According to official data, 50% of Roma girls gave birth to their first child as minors.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has called on Croatia to remove barriers for Roma children in areas such as education, health and social services, and to better integrate them into the educational process.

Violence against women and girls

The authorities noted a sharp increase in domestic and gender-based violence compared to 2021. Civil society organisations warned that penalties for perpetrators are still inadequate.

The government announced a package of measures, including tougher penalties for perpetrators and increased protection for victims of domestic violence, but they were deemed ineffective.

The ombudsman for gender equality believes that the law enforcement authorities have failed victims and calls for comprehensive reform, including effective prevention, resocialization and educational programs.