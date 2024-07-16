Archaeological Museum in Zagreb completely rebuilt after the 2020 earthquake

Podijeli :

Wikimedia Commons

The Archaeological Museum, which was damaged in the earthquake on 22 March 2020, has been renovated and reopened its doors to visitors, representatives said at a press conference in Zagreb on Tuesday.

Museum director Ivan Radman-Livaja said that the reconstruction after the earthquake was carried out in several stages and that the reconstruction was carried out floor by floor.

The entire reconstruction project cost 2 million euros. In addition to the building, 178 artefacts from the museum were also damaged in the natural disaster.

Of these two million euros, the museum used its earthquake insurance to obtain 2 million euros for the renovation, 513,000 euros were taken from the Solidarity Fund, while the INA, American Croats and art lovers donated.

The next project is the renovation of the façade. The City of Zagreb will provide 3 million euros for this.

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Ivica Poljicak, said that several other quake-damaged museums in the centre of Zagreb will be rebuilt.

The renovated Croatian School Museum is expected to reopen at the end of this year and the renovated Natural History Museum will open its doors in September.