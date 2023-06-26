Arrival of USS Gerald R. Ford in Split ‘proof of commitment to peace, stability’

Podijeli :

Vesela Šegvić/N1

The arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the most technologically advanced nuclear-powered US Navy aircraft carrier, in the Croatian Adriatic port of Split is proof of the US commitment to peace and stability in this region, the ship's commander, Captain Rick Burgess, said on Monday.

The vessel, with a 4,600-strong crew on board, of whom 20 percent are women, arrived on Sunday evening. Captain Burgess said this is his first visit to Split and that the crew cannot wait to experience Croatian culture and try local cuisine.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, measuring 332.84 metres in length and 40.84 metres in width and developing a speed of 30 knots, is the third US Navy vessel to enter the port of Split in the last 18 months.