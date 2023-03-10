Average net monthly pay in Zagreb €1,220

Podijeli :

Image by Alexandra_Koch from Pixabay

The average net pay in legal entities in Zagreb in December 2022 was €1,220, a nominal increase of 8.4% from December 2021, show data from the city department for strategic planning and development.

The average wage in the capital was €174 higher than the national average, which totalled €1,046.

The highest average monthly net pay in legal entities in Zagreb in December 2022 was paid in oil and natural gas extraction (€1,994) and the lowest in the production of leather and related products (€643).

The average monthly gross pay in legal entities in Zagreb in December 2022 was €1,710, a year-on-year nominal increase of 9.1%.