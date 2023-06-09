Average net monthly pay in Zagreb €1,323

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The average net pay in legal entities in Zagreb in March 2023 was €1,323, a nominal increase of 2.4% from February and an 11.8% increase from March 2022, show data from the city department for strategic planning and development.

The average wage in the capital was €193 higher than the national average, which totalled €1,130.

The highest average monthly net wage in legal entities in Zagreb in March 2023 was paid in the IT services sector, in the amount of €2,604, and the lowest in the production of leather and related products, €735.

The average monthly gross pay in legal entities in Zagreb in March 2023 was €1,885, a month-on-month nominal increase of 2.9% and a year-on-year nominal increase of 13.3%.