Average net salary in Zagreb reaches €1,168 – 16 pct above national average

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

The average net salary in Zagreb in September 2022 was 8,821 kuna (€1,168), or 7.5 percent up year-on-year, the city's department for strategic planning said on Tuesday.

Considering that the national salary average, reported by the state statistics bureau, was 7,623 kuna (€1,010) in September, this means that salaries in the capital Zagreb were some 1,198 kuna (€159) or 16 percent higher.

By industry, the highest salaries in Zagreb were reported in oil and gas, as always, with an average of 15,267 kuna (€2,022) and the lowest in the manufacturing of leather products, at 4,847 kuna (€642).

The average monthly gross pay in Zagreb in September this year was 12,203 (€1,616), also 7.5 percent up from September 2021.

(€1 = 7.55 kuna)