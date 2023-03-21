Average take-home pay in January at €1,094

Podijeli :

Pexels/Ilustracija

The average take-home pay in legal entities in Croatia for January was €1,094, which is 4.6% higher in nominal and real terms compared to December 2022, whereas year on year it was up 11.7% nominally but 0.9% lower in real terms, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS) reported on Tuesday.

The highest average monthly net salary in legal entities for January was in air transport, (€1,685) while the lowest was in the manufacture of leather and related products and other personal services (€748).

According to DZS, the median net wage for January 2023 was €930, which means that half of the employees earned less and half earned more than that amount.

The average monthly gross wage in legal entities for January amounted to €1,499, up 5% in nominal and real terms from December 2022.

The average gross salary was nominally up 13.1% on the year and 0.4% higher in real terms.