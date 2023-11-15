Beekeepers paid €140,530 in aid for damage caused by mass death of bees

Podijeli :

Pexels / ilustracija

Croatian beekeepers have been paid a total of €140,530 in grants to repair the damage caused by the mass death of bee colonies in 2023, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The purpose of the aid is to compensate the beekeepers for lost profits resulting from the sudden stop of production caused by the mass death of bees, the statement said.

The aid was granted to 23 beekeepers based on reports verified by the State Inspectorate confirming the mass death of 1,081 bee colonies in Bjelovar-Bilogora, Medjimurje, Varazdin, Virovitica-Podravina and Zagreb Counties, as well as the City of Zagreb.