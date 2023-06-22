Body of crashed Hungarian helicopter’s third crew member found

Podijeli :

Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

The body of the third Hungarian Air Force member was found this afternoon, the Croatian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry extended condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the three crew members whose military helicopter crashed in the Dalmatian hinterland on Wednesday.

The Hungarian Airbus H145M was training at the Multinational Special Aviation Programme Training Center at Colonel Mirko Vukusic barracks. It crashed near Drnis, Sibenik-Knin County, around noon on Wednesday while returning from a mission to Zemunik air base.

All three crew members were killed. The bodies of two were found yesterday.