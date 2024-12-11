UEFA fines HNS for incidents at matches against Scotland and Portugal

The Disciplinary Body of the European Football Association (UEFA) has fined the Croatian Football Association (HNS) a total of €42,250 for incidents at the Nations League matches against Scotland in Glasgow and Portugal in Split in November.
The HNS was fined €7,000 for several Croatian fans setting off flares during the Scotland v Croatia match in Glasgow, a further €27,250 for setting off and throwing flares during the match against Portugal and a further €8,000 for blocking the exits to the stands at the Poljud Stadium.
