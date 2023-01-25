Bosnia appoints new state government

Podijeli :

Source: N1/ILUSTRACIJA

Confirmation of the appointment of ministers, deputy ministers and deputy chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina was the only item on the agenda of the emergency session of the BiH parliament’s House of Representatives, which began in Sarajevo on Wednesday.

The session was attended by 42 deputies. The appointment was confirmed with 23 votes in favour, 19 against and 0 abstentions.

The BiH Council of Ministers Chair, Borjana Krišto, referred the Decision on the Appointment of Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Deputy Presidents of the BiH Council of Ministers to the House of Representatives for confirmation, after receiving reports on the crosschecks of all 19 candidates from the State Investigation and Protection Agency and the Central Election Commission of BiH. In total – nine state ministers and 10 deputy ministers.

Ministers in the new convocation of the BiH Council of Ministers will be: Elmedin Konakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Zoran Tegeltija, Minister of Finance and Treasury; Stasa Kosarac, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations; Davor Bunoza, Minister of Justice; Edin Forto, Minister of Communications and Transport; Dubravka Bosnjak, Minister of Civil Affairs; Nenad Nesic, Minister of Security; Zukan Helez, Minister of Defence; and Sevlid Hurtic, Minister for Human Rights and Refugees.

In accordance with this decision, the deputy chair of the BiH Council of Ministers will be Zoran Tegeltija and Zukan Helez, the future ministries of finance and treasury, and defence.

The Council of Ministers Chair, Borjana Kristo said immediately afterwards that this obliges them to take responsibility for Bosnia’s future.

“The trust shown today obliges us to dialogue with each other, to build trust and to work on creating better conditions for everyone living in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our path and commitment is the European path. The appointments are based on the principles and principles of the program that we signed as coalition partners. We have to justify the EU candidate status we received in order to make a step forward on the path that is important for BiH. The legislative and executive powers must be in synergy and we want to achieve that,” said Kristo wishing the appointed ministers good luck in their work.