Bosnia flood death toll rises to 25

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

The death toll from flash floods and landslides that struck Bosnia and Herzegovina last week has risen to 25 after two more dead bodies were found on Saturday.

The crisis management committee of Herzegovina-Neretva Canton said that one dead body was found in Konjic and another in Jablanica. Two missing people from these areas remain unaccounted for.

Emergency services are clearing up the roads to restore traffic and are working on restoring power supply. Tonnes of debris are being removed from the sluice gates of hydroelectric power stations on the River Neretva. The debris is used as material for the road and railway embankments damaged by flood waters.