Bosnia’s Dodik: Election Commission will be sacked once government is formed

Source: N1

The President of Bosnia’s Republika Srpska (RS) entity said that members of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) would be removed and charged with abuse of office once the state-level government has been formed.

His statement comes after information in emerged in local media that the Appellate Council of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina accepted the appeal of the Dodik’s Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) and annulled a recent decision by the CEC which had declared that a disputed ballot in the election of representatives in the BiH House of Peoples is valid.

The Court of BiH did not confim this information officially at the date of writing.

Dodik said that the CEC members will face the court over abuse of office and that the decision of the BiH Court will serve as strong evidence that they committed alleged abuses.