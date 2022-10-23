Bosnia’s electoral authority confirms preliminary results of October 2 vote

Share:







Source: N1/ilustracija

Bosnia's Central Election Commission confirmed on Sunday the preliminary results of October 2 general elections, which show the dominance of the political parties that were in power prior to the vote at various levels of authority.

The majority-Bosniak SDA party won eight seats in the State House of Representatives from Bosnia’s Federation entity (FBiH), followed by the Social-Democratic Party (SDP) with five seats, the Croat coalition HNS with four, the Democratic Front and the People and Justice (NiP) three each, and the Our Party and the NES coalition two seats each.

In Republika Srpska entity, the SNSD party won six seats for the same chamber, the SDS and PDP parties two each, the For Justice and Order coalition, DEMOS and United Srpska one each. The SDA party won one seat from this entity as well.

In terms of votes, absolute winners from the Federation entity was the SDA with a total of 243,413 votes and the HNS coalition with 137,340 votes, while the SNSD party leads the way in Republika Srpska with 255,515 votes, followed by SDA and 112,250 votes.

As for the Federation’s House of Representatives which has 98 seats in total, the SDA will have 26 mandates, the SDP and HDZ BiH 15 each and the Zeljko Komsic – for the civic state coalition 12.

In Republika Sprska National Assembly, the SNSD will have the largest number of seats – 29, followed by the SDS with 13 seats, the PDP eight, while the SP, the Movement for the State and DEMOS won five each, and the United Srpska and the For Justice and Order coalitions won four seats each.