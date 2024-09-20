CEO of Hrvatske Vode reports on Croatia’s flood preparations amid rising Danube waters

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

Zoran Djurokovic, CEO of the water management company Hrvatske Vode, informed the government on Friday about the flood protection measures taken so far to prepare Croatia for the rising water level of the Danube.

The peak of the rising water levels is expected on 25 September, he said.

The peak of the flood is currently 300 kilometres upstream on the Danube. Our colleagues in Hungary have informed us that the water level in Budapest will be around 840 centimetres tomorrow, he said.

Djurokovic expects the water level of the Danube in Croatia to rise above 650 centimetres this weekend.

Parts of the embankments have been reinforced

We have had enough time to inspect all flood defence structures and we have set up guards around the clock, while the responsible staff in the Osijek-Baranja and Vukovar-Srijem Counties are on alert, said Djurokovic.

The flood protection measures provide for the deployment of members of the Civil Defence as well as employees of the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) and, if necessary, 300 army soldiers.

Parts of the embankments have been reinforced and 10,000 sandbags were distributed.

Environmental Protection Minister Marija Vuckovic informed the government that all dams in the affected area are higher than the expected level of rising water.

Help for the Czech Republic

Over the past eight years, more than 450 million euros have been invested to reduce the risk of flooding, she added.

In addition, 100 million euros are spent annually on the maintenance of the flood defence system.

The government decided to send 80 dehumidifiers worth €176,000 to the Czech Republic.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said that the Civil Protection Directorate is participating in the monitoring and coordination of aid to Central European countries that have been hit by storm Boris and flooding in recent days.