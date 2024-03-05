Chamber of Economy launches first integration programme for foreign workers

Podijeli :

N1

The Croatian Chamber of Economy (HGK) announced on Tuesday that, in cooperation with Edward Bernays University, it is launching the first programme for the integration of foreign workers into Croatian society and the business world entitled "Welcome to Croatia".

The workshops will start from 25 to 29 March in Pula, where foreign workers in tourism will learn about national identity, society, culture, language, legislation and safety at work in Croatia, among other things.

HGK is launching the programme in response to the needs of the economy and demands from various sectors of society for integration of the growing number of foreign workers coming to Croatia, said HGK President Luka Burilovic.

It is expected that over 170,000 new work permits will be issued this year, he said, adding that this programme, in synergy with the Croatian Employment Service’s Croatian language learning programme for foreigners, can contribute to their social integration.

These measures are the first steps towards a systematic and more comprehensive integration and immigration policy so that Croatia can attract and retain quality labour, Burilovic said.

The integration workshops take place in major cities and last 30 hours over five days. They are aimed at all foreign workers and offer specially adapted modules for the tourism, construction, logistics and retail sectors, where most foreigners are employed in Croatia.