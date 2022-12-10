Commemoration held for 42 Serb civilians killed in east Croatia in 1991

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels / ilustracija

A commemoration for innocent Serb civilians killed in the villages of Cecavac, Cecavacki Vucjak, Jeminovac, Rusevac and Snjegavic in December 1991 was held by a memorial outside Jeminovac in Pozega-Slavonia County on Saturday, on the occasion of Human Rights Day.

Forty-two Serb villagers – 24 women and 18 men, mostly elderly people, were killed in one day and a bedridden old man was set on fire, deputy county head Nikola Ivanovic, a representative of the Serb community, said at the commemoration.

The Pozega-Slavonia County Serb National Minority Council and local residents erected a memorial in the vicinity of Jeminovac in tribute to the civilian victims whose remains were mostly not found.

They were honoured today with a wreath-laying ceremony and a memorial service.

Also attending the commemoration was the deputy head of Virovitica-Podravina County, Igor Pavkovic.

Wreaths were also laid by Serbian Ambassador Jelena Milic, Pakrac Deputy Mayor Mirsada Popovic-Damjanovic, delegations of the Council of Serb National Minority from several counties, and representatives of local antifascist associations.

“We, representatives of the Serb community in Pozega-Slavonia County, call on all citizens with information on missing people from this and other parts of the country, to help Croatian state institutions with the information they have,” Ivanovic said, among other things.

He also addressed his appeal to Serbs who may be in possession of information on missing Croats.

“We want our fellow citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, to know about the crime that we commemorated today. On this occasion we also express regret at the suffering of Croats in our county and elsewhere in Croatia,” Ivanovic said.