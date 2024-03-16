Constitutional Court to rule on Milanović’s candidacy on Monday

Podijeli :

N1/

The Constitutional Court has announced that it will issue a decision on President Zoran Milanovic's announcement of candidacy in the upcoming parliamentary elections on the SDP's slate.

The President of the Constitutional Court has convened an Expert Meeting of Judges for Monday at 11 a.m., followed by a Court Session. The agenda includes an item on “Supervision of the Constitutionality and Legality of Elections in Response to the Statement by the President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic that he will run for election as members of the Croatian Parliament, as declared by the decision of the President of the Republic on March 15, 2024,” as stated in the Constitutional Court’s press release.

Speaking today at the SDP Main Committee meeting, party president Pedja Grbin called on the Constitutional Court to promptly make a decision on whether “what is not prohibited by any article of the Constitution and laws” is allowed, he party’s commitment to respecting the court’s ruling, regardless of the outcome.

Constitutional experts in the public sphere are debating whether Milanovic should resign before candidacy or if he can embark on the electoral race while holding the position of president.