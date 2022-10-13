Court rules Fimi Media’s illegal gain of 11.89m kuna to be paid to state budget

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunić/Pixsell

Zagreb County Court on Thursday ruled that in reference to the Fimi Media insolvency estate, the Croatian Postal Bank has to pay the now blocked 11.89 million kuna of illegally acquired gain into the state budget within 15 days after the verdict becomes final.

That amount was confiscated at the beginning of the Fimi Media scam and once the latest ruling becomes final, that money should be transferred to the state budget.

The court also ruled that an illegally acquired gain of 2.55 million kuna should be confiscated from Arijana Jurak, the heiress of the late Nevenka Jurak, owner of the Fimi Media company, and that that amount should be paid to the state budget.

According to the verdict, it was determined that Fimi Media acquired 11.89 million kuna in illegal gain through deals with state-owned companies from which money was siphoned.

The money, as it turned out, was used to finance a Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) slush fund and was used by former Prime Minister Ivo Sanader for private purposes.

In mid-October 2021, after a retrial in the Fimi Media case the Supreme Court partially confirmed the verdict under which the HDZ was ordered to pay HRK 3.5 million in fines for siphoning money from state institutions and companies, while its former leader and prime minister Ivo Sanader was ordered to return the stolen money and his prison sentence was reduced from eight to seven years.