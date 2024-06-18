Croatia Airlines celebrates 35 years with fresh rebrand and fleet renewal

Podijeli :

Croatia Airlines

The first of a total of 15 new Airbus 220 aircraft for Croatia Airlines (CA) will be delivered to the national carrier in July. The aircraft will be given a refreshed look as part of the company's 35th anniversary rebranding campaign, CA executives announced on Tuesday.

CA’s new rebranding was unveiled with a new logo that still includes the red, dark blue and light blue squares, but in wider spacing at the rear of the aircraft and at the front entrance.

The CEO of CA, Jasmin Bajic, and the State Secretary at the Ministry of Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, Tomislav Mihotic, announced that more than 500 million dollars will be invested in the acquisition of 15 new aircraft by 2027, as well as in pilot training and rebranding.

A second Airbus 220 is scheduled to join the CA fleet by the end of 2024, while the others will arrive by 2027. All aircraft will have 25% lower fuel consumption and will feature Wi-Fi as a new feature on CA aircraft.

“This 35th year of operation is historic because it marks the beginning of the renewal of the entire fleet with brand new aircraft. What we have seen in the factory looks good and we are looking forward to it because it also means further development of the company, new routes and revenues that will additionally contribute to the Croatian economy and tourism. We expect more traffic in the new aircraft and greater visibility of our fleet after the rebranding,” said Bajic.

Mihotic said that the new aircraft in the CA fleet will open up many new opportunities. “With the new aircraft, the possibility of intercontinental flights is being discussed,” he added.

The new aircraft will have wider seats and more space for luggage, chargers for mobile devices and new upholstery, blue in colour with a square logo.

The designer of the new logo, Ivana Ivankovic, recalled that CA has already redesigned its image since its foundation – in 1997, 2004, 2019 and now 2024, but never radically and always keeping the squares that are recognisable to Croatia and part of its heritage.

Due to the new aircraft and increased traffic with more routes this year, CA has hired 20 new pilots, some of whom are undergoing training for the new Airbus 220.

CA also believes that with new routes, new aircraft and good demand this year, it will exceed last year’s figures of more than 1.7 million passengers carried.