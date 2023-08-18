Croatia and Greece working together on defusing tensions

Podijeli :

Srecko Niketic / PIXSELL

Croatian Football Federation (HNS) president Marijan Kustić and Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) president Panagiotis Baltakos both want, through constructive communication, to defuse the tensions following last week's supporter riots in which one person died, the HNS said on on Friday.

The violence broke out in Athens in the night between 7 and 8 August, ahead of a UEFA Champions League third-qualifying-round match between host AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb. Michalis Katsouris, a 29-year-old AEK supporter, was killed in the clashes.

After these events, tension was caused by reports in the media and accusations directed by AEK against Dinamo.

Immediately after the incident, Kustić sent a letter to Baltakos in which he expressed regret over the incident and sent his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased AEK fan.

In his letter, Kustić underscored that the Croatian football family promoted the values of togetherness, respect, friendship and fair play, but also that Croatia and Greece had to continue to work with state bodies in the fight against hooliganism, which is a major challenge in both countries.

In another letter, the HNS president asked Baltakos to help defuse the tensions and to encourage the management of AEK to open communication with the leaders of Dinamo before a match between the two clubs.

Everyone who is responsible for the incident should be adequately prosecuted, especially the individual who is responsible for the death of Katsouris. However, I believe that our role is to reduce tensions because we must not allow all of us to be victims of hooligan behavior, said Kustić, as carried by the HNS.

In his response to Kustić, Baltakos said that nothing should divide people, governments and true football fans.

We are friends and brothers within UEFA, the most successful European organisation, and we have a duty to protect the organisation and our beloved football. Thank you for your letters and I am convinced that you mourn for the AEK fan as we do, he said.

Baltakos invited Kustić to visit Athens during September, proposing also that he pay an official visit to Zagreb after that in order to deepen the relations between the two football federations and alleviate the consequences of the tragic incident.

After the riots and the murder of the Greek supporter, 105 Dinamo supporters were arrested in Greece and remanded in custody.