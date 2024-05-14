MEP Biljana Borzan says Croatia is lagging behind other EU countries in the use of EU funds

Podijeli :

At the presentation of the coalition list of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the European Parliament elections on Tuesday in the town of Zlatar in the Zagorje region, SDP MEP Biljana Borzan, who is also on the list this time, said that according to the latest financial envelope, "Croatia is the worst in using EU funds."

During a tour with the residents of Zlatar, Borzan said that the money from the emergency funds was not used in time, especially when it comes to the earthquakes that hit Croatia in 2020.

“We are the only country that has requested a delay in the use of funds for an urgent situation. Our fellow citizens in Sisak-Moslavina County have been living in containers for years,” said Borzan.

When asked by journalists how she assesses the outcome of the European elections in terms of the distribution of the four key positions, i.e. who will form the majority, especially after the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen declared that she is ready to cooperate with the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, Borzan replied that the outcome depends on the voters.

“We do not accept co-operation with the far right, and whether the European People’s Party wants it or not, I sincerely hope that the results will be such that forming a majority with the far right is impossible,” Borzan replied.

Support for the candidates on the coalition list came from the prefect of the Krapina-Zagorje district of the SDP, Zeljko Kolar.