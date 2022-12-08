Croatia and the United States sign double taxation agreement

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Croatia's Finance Minister, Marko Primorac, and the Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment of the United States, Jose W. Fernandez, on Wednesday signed a Croatia-US double taxation agreement.

The document was signed in Washington D.C., the Croatian finance ministry said in a press release on Wednesday evening, carried by the state news platform Hina.

Croatia was the last EU country without a double taxation agreement with the US, and the signing of the agreement should bring benefits to American companies doing business in Croatia and vice versa.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by MPs in the Croatian Parliament, although when this would happen and when is the agreement expected to come into force is unclear.