Croatia celebrated World Cup bronze with song, fireworks, gatherings

Source: Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL - slavlje u Zagrebu

Croatia's national football team was cheered by fans across the country on Saturday and the bronze they won after beating Morocco 2-1 is being celebrated with song, fireworks and spontaneous gatherings.

Zagreb residents are celebrating across the city, including the main square, where the match for third place was watched on a video wall, and where dancing and singing is likely to last late into the night.

The World Cup third place is also being celebrated in city squares, streets, and hospitality establishments in Split, Osijek and Rijeka, despite cold and rainy weather.

Thousands of fans poured into Split, both young and old celebrating the bronze, including foreign tourists.