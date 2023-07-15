Croatia-France partnership has never been more important, says minister

Podijeli :

Kristina Stedul Fabac/PIXSELL

The partnership between Croatia and France has never been more important than it is today, when freedom and democracy need to be defended again, Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic said on Friday on the occasion of Bastille Day or the national day of France, the Defence Ministry said.

Banozic, in his capacity as Prime Minister Andrej Plenković’s envoy, attended a reception held in Zagreb on the occasion of Bastille Day.

Addressing the host, French Ambassador to Croatia Guël Veyssière and other dignitaries and guests, Banožić recalled the significance of 14 July for both French and European history, underscoring strong and developed ties between the two friendly and allied countries.

“A path to modern democracies is often not easy and reminds us that further prosperity and progress require joint cooperation and forming partnerships and alliances. Croatia is proud to call France a close friendly country, ally and, above all, our strategic partner,” Banožić said.

Commenting on the two countries’ overall partnership, he said that it has never been more important than it is today, when freedom and democracy need to be defended again.

“A year and a half after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, helping Ukraine, sharing values ​​and understanding risks and threats have never been more in focus,” said Banožić.

He also recalled French President Emmanuel Macron’s first visit to Croatia, when the Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Agreement on the purchase of Rafale multi-purpose fighter jets were signed.

“These agreements are a strong basis for furthering our close relations, a strong strategic partnership, but also an incentive for building European and multilateral relations,” the minister pointed out, adding that the Rafale project also opened up some new areas of military cooperation, such as the procurement of a short-range air defense system Mistral.

In conclusion, Banozic said the Croatian government will continue to strengthen the two countries’ economic cooperation, notably in transport and energy infrastructure, green technologies, digitization and tourism.