Croatia has under 100,000 jobless for first time since 1982

Image by Manuel Alvarez from Pixabay

At the end of May 2023, 97,758 persons were registered with the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ), which was down 7.2% on the year and the lowest jobless figure since 1982, the HZZ said on Friday.

Month on month, the number of the jobless fell 11%. May was the fourth month in a row in which the number fell month on month, mainly due to the start of seasonal hiring in tourism.

As of today, 95,411 jobless are registered with the HZZ and 22,120 vacancies are advertised.

In May 2023, 9,986 persons registered with the HZZ, 2.3% more than in May 2022.

Last month, 18.1% of the jobless received the unemployment benefit, down 14.5% on the year.