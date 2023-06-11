Croatia invests €16.3m in protection of forests against fires

Podijeli :

Vatrogasci Jelsa

The state-owned Hrvatske Sume forest management company is investing €16.3 million in fire protection measures this year, the company has recently reported.

This past Wednesday, the company’s management board chair, Nediljko Dujić, presented the measures which will be taken this summer as part of an anti-fire campaign, from 1 June to 30 September.

Apart from permanent employees, also about 320 seasonal workers are being hired by the HŽ for the season..

In Croatia there are 176 fire lookout points and 14 observation towers.

A total of 96 CCTV cameras are set for video surveillance at 48 sites along the Adriatic year around, plus some more cameras at another 20 locations in Istria, Kvarner and northern Dalmatia during the fire season.

An additional 60 kilometres of new rural fire roads were built since last September until this summer season.

A new action plan envisages the construction of another 400 kilometres of fire roads in the next three years.