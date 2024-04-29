Croatia is facing a shortage of midwives

Podijeli :

The Croatian Chamber of Midwives warned on Monday that midwifery in Croatia is threatened with extinction, as a third of midwives will retire in ten years' time. It called for the establishment of a study programme for midwives in Zagreb or the surrounding area.

“The fact that almost a third of our active members, 870 members registered in the register of the Croatian Chamber of Midwives, are between 54 and 64 years old is worrying. It is quite clear that in ten years at the latest, all of them will retire. The situation is alarming because an entire regulated profession is at risk of disappearing,” said the Chamber in a press release ahead of International Day of the Midwife, which is celebrated on 5 May.

The Chamber also warned of the poor territorial distribution of midwifery studies, which are only offered in cities of Rijeka and Split. It sees the solution in opening a study programme for midwives in Zagreb or its surroundings in order to overcome the problem of distance and reduce the financial burden on future midwives.

A recent survey conducted by the Chamber of Midwives showed great interest in opening a midwifery study programme in Zagreb. Of the 283 respondents, 193 (68.2%) were interested in studying midwifery in Zagreb.

This year’s International Day of the Midwife is dedicated to the fight against climate change, global warming and environmental pollution and their impact on the health of women and newborns.

On 6 May, the Croatian Chamber of Midwives, in cooperation with the Croatian Association for the Promotion of Midwifery, is once again organising a free course on birth preparation and breastfeeding in Zagreb. Maternity clinics across the country will be celebrating International Day of the Midwife with courses for pregnant women or open days.