Croatia to issue digital school certificates and diplomas as of next school year

Shutterstock/ilustracija

Croatia's schooling system will start issuing the digital versions of school certificates and diplomas at the end of the next 203-2024 school year, and the draft proposal is currently put for e-public consultation.

The ministry of science and education and the Croatian Academic and Research Network (CARNET) are preparing the rule book on providing digital certificates and diplomas, which will be issued to holders 30 days after their graduation, in both Croatian and English and free of charge.

E-diplomas could be used in the electronic format only.

Representatives of CARNET have told the Croatian state news agency Hina that e-certificates and e-diplomas are safer and better protected from the traditional formats and their authenticity is easy to check.