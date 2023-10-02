Croatian and Albanian PMs condemn Vucic’s move: Declaring a day of mourning for three terrorists is unacceptable!

Podijeli :

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic met on Monday with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is on an official visit to Croatia.

After the meeting, the two held a joint press conference.

“The relations between Albania and Croatia are very good and friendly. We strongly support Albania in its process towards EU membership. We are one of those countries that advocate for Albania’s EU path, and today’s agreement in the area of social politics and healthcare are another piece in the tapestry of the relations between our two countries,” Plenkovic said, adding:

“We wish to develop our relations further. On that side it is a good thing there are companies that invest in both countries and we hope that will increase in the future. We have also discussed the issues of regional cooperation. We will talk about the situation in the region, security issues, important projects and all the efforts to prepare the countries of Southeast Europe for EU membership. I look forward to our continuing discussions and my visit to Tirana.”

Albanian Prime Minister said: “I want to express my gratitude for the welcome I have received here. Thank you for being an open and direct speaker and for the positive spirit you bring into the relationship, that we are continuously learning from. We are learning from it because Croatia is an example and an inspiration for us on our way towards the EU. This is why we want Croatia to share its experiences with us.”

“We have benefitted from Croatia’s help during the direct negotiations for the EU membership, but we also want to use Croatia’s experience in other areas,” he added.

He emphasised that Albania and Croatia share the same attitude towards Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, as well as establishing a more secure region in every other sense. Rama thanked Plenkovic for his willingness to help Albania, as well as his announcement that he will visit Tirana in mid-October.

Both Prime Ministers touched upon the tensions between Belgrade and Pristina that escalated after a terrorist attack in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo on September 24.

“For the first time in the last ten years, Albania has decided not to comply with European Union’s statement on the subject of foreign policy. We believe it was vital to express a clear position towards Serbia in light of these events. The killing of a Kosovo police officer by a criminal group, armed to the teeth, as well as the day of mourning declared by Belgrade for the members of the group, are unjustified and unacceptable and they must be condemned on every possible level. That is our position. It is unacceptable that an armed group takes the life of a police officer and is then honoured in the highest possible way by their country,” Rama said.

Croatia Prime Minister added: “Croatia strongly condemns the killing of a Kosovo police officer by the armed groups who were so well-equipped it is clear this was planned in advance. As far as the reaction is concerned, we believe a serious incident such as this one is a signal that there are forces that wish to destabilise the situation between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as in the Southeastern Europe in general. At the same time, the reaction of the international organisations present in Kosovo must be clear and firm and must support above all the institutions of Kosovo and, on the other hand, make every effort to avoid an escalation of violence.”

In regards to measures against Serbia, the Prime Ministers are clear.

“There are two types of measures, those adopted at the level of the Council and those brought autonomously by the European Commission. Now we are waiting for the special representative to submit a proposal. Once that happens, we will see what comes next. At the same time, we think this move cannot go without a response. We believe that declaring a day of mourning for three de facto terrorists was an unacceptable move and we are displeased that such a political move was made, a move which suggests some kind of an identification with what had happened,” Plenkovic said, but Rama was more direct:

“I wish to add an element that will make Andrej (Plenkovic’s) words stronger. Even without the international investigation we have facts that we agree on, and that is the crime of homicide and making heroes out of those who committed it. Politically, measures should be made now, without wasting time, because something bigger is in play here – the fate of a process which calls for a clear and correct position.”