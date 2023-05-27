Croatian army battalion performs flash mob in downtown Zagreb

Podijeli :

PIXSELL / Marko Lukunic

On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of the Croatian Armed Forces, and as part of the national WeAreNATO campaign, members of the Honorary and Protection Battalion on Friday performed a flash mob in Zagreb's Cvjetni Trg square to the theme song "We will rock you", the Defence Ministry reported.

Sixteen members of the Honorary and Protection Battalion performed the flash mob to the theme “We will rock you”, changing the last line of the song to “We are NATO”.

The event was staged as part of the WeAreNATO campaign launched in 2017 to emphasise the unity and solidarity in NATO as part of the collective contribution to the protection of peace and citizens’ security.

Croatia joined the campaign in 2022 as the tenth member state in order to promote the public understanding of NATO’s activities and present the benefits of membership.

The Croatian campaign includes a number of interactive events such as conferences, sports events and visits by students to military facilities.

The campaign presents NATO’s central role in maintaining Euro-Atlantic security, the ways it uses diplomacy, military forces and technological progress to secure peace, as well as its role in global security, the ministry said.

A video of the flash mob is available on the Defence Ministry’s Youtube channel.