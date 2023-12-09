Croatian, Chinese Olympic Committees sign cooperation agreement

Podijeli :

Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

The Croatian Olympic Committee and the Chinese Olympic Committee on Saturday signed a cooperation agreement.

The agreement was signed by the committees’ chairmen, Zlatko Matesa and Gao Zhidan, respectively. Both said they were pleased with the formalisation of the years-long friendly relations between the two committees, notably when Zagreb hosted Beijing Sport University handball players during the 2019 EHF Champions League.

The signing of the agreement was supported by the Chinese Embassy to Croatia and attended by Ambassador Qi Qianjin.

Matesa gave Gao, who is also China’s sport minister, a jersey of Croatian basketball legend Drazen Petrovic, while Gao gave Matesa a collection of Chinese stamps, a rare edition issued on the occasion of this year’s Asian Games.