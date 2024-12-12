State Secretary: Police have no reason to act over Kekin-Jelavic meeting

Podijeli :

N1/Ana Raić

Irena Petrijevcanin, State Secretary at the Interior Ministry, said on Thursday that the police had no reason to take action against a meeting between controversial businessman Nikica Jelavic and Mile Kekin, the husband of presidential candidate Ivana Kekin.

“Mrs Kekin herself admits in her report that she knows that there is no evidence of a crime or an offence. Therefore, there is no reason for police action; this was a voluntary agreement to drink coffee,” Petrijevcanin said.

She added that the meeting between Kekin and Jelavic was preceded by several telephone conversations: “The fact is that the meeting took place and Mr Kekin, when he realised that he had been misled, did not leave, but stayed for more than 15 minutes, during which they talked about things that are unknown to us.”