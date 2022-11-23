Croatian fans display 200-meter flag in Doha ahead of match vs Morocco

Share:







Source: Gol.hr

Croatians, who arrived in Qatar for the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup, displayed a national flag, 200 metres long, in the centre of Doha on Wednesday morning, a few hours before the Group F's opener match between Croatia and Morocco.

The largest flag which Croatian fans are exhibiting in Qatar is also about 100 kilos heavy.

It has been brought by fans from the coastal town of Crikvenica. The flag had to undergo special procedure at the airport in Qatar where it had to be unfolded to be checked for security reasons.

The flag was spread out at Souq Waqif in the centre of Doha by about 500 fans after they were given a police permission.

Group F consists of Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia. The top two teams will advance to the round of 16, while the other two teams will be eliminated.