Croatian firefighting plane sent to Greece to help put out large wildfires

Podijeli :

Grgo Jelavic/PIXSELL

A Croatian Air Force firefighting plane with two crews was sent to Greece on Sunday to provide humanitarian assistance in putting out large wildfires.

This is the third time that a Canadair CL-415 is being used in putting out fires in the Hellenic Republic. It was first used in July and then in August when it was sent at the request of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic’s visit to Greece, the Croatian Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

Large forest fires are still raging in Greece, and the firefighting efforts are being hampered by rugged mountain terrain, dense forests and strong winds.

The Croatian plane will be deployed under the European Civil Protection Mechanism.