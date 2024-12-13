Pensioners demand justice: Protests spread to corruption and crime

Podijeli :

N1 / Lana Horvat

A demonstration "Against poverty, corruption and crime" organised by the "Pensioners Together" (BUZ) bloc took place on the main square in Zagreb on Friday. It demanded an increase in pensions and the fulfilment of the government's promise from 2016 that the average pension should be 60% of the average salary.

“Before this protest, we received a new declaration on the rights of pensioners and the elderly. Imagine how much benefit you will get from this declaration. Will pensions increase? No. Will the pension indexation formula be improved? No,” said party leader Milivoj Spika during the protest.

He added that the declaration is “a collection of good intentions that do not obligate anyone.”

“We insist that everyone resign, because a government that does not care about its citizens, a government that is ready to sacrifice the lives of its citizens to the greed of a few individuals, cannot have the support of pensioners,” Spika said.

The protesters are demanding a new pension calculation method to help pensioners escape the poverty line.

The party also organised a protest against poverty on October 1, but this time the protest was broadened to include opposition to corruption and crime.

“What happened with (former) Health Minister Vili Beros and the procurement of equipment at three times the market price to the detriment of public health, especially that of children and the elderly, is a red line beyond which there can be no negotiations, discussions or agreements with the government, except on one issue – the immediate resignation of all officials and the calling of early parliamentary election,” Spika said.