Croatian FM to attend coronation of King Charles III in London

Podijeli :

Bernd von Jutrczenka / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman will be Croatia's representative at the coronation of King Charles III in London on Saturday. He will travel on a regular flight after President Zoran Milanovic has cancelled his attendance due to a defect on the government plane.

Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman will travel to London today on a regular commercial flight to represent Croatia at the ceremony, a government source told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

Milanovic has cancelled his attendance at the coronation of King Charles III because of a defect on the government plane, the Office of the President said earlier on Friday.

The government authority in charge of the use and maintenance of the official aircraft informed Milanovic earlier in the day that the plane concerned had a technical defect and could not be used for the planned flight.

The president should have flown to London on Friday afternoon after visiting the coastal city of Pula.

Speaking to the press in Pula, Milanovic wished King Charles a long life and a long reign.