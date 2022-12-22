Croatian Olympic Committee hands out its annual awards for 2022

Podijeli :

Source: Adrian DENNIS / AFP, Ilustracija

The Croatian Olympic Committee held their traditional end-of-year ceremony in Zagreb on Wednesday.

Sportswoman of the Year award was shared by discus thrower Sandra Perkovic, judoka Barbara Matic, and taekwondo practitioner Lena Stojkovic, while Sportsman of the Year award went to shot putter Filip Mihaljevic, and sailor Filip Jurisic.

In a separate category for team sports, the Best Men’s Team of the Year award went to the national water polo team, for winning the European championships, and the national football team which earlier this month won the bronze in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Committee said that “there were no nominated women’s teams” this year.