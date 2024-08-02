Croatian Olympic gold medallist’s father in custody for alleged sexual assault

Podijeli :

Nir Elias / POOL / AFP / ilustracija

The father of Croatian Olympic gold medallist Barbara Matic, who won gold for Croatia in the 70kg judo category on Wednesday, has been taken into custody over an alleged sexual assault, reports French news portal BFM TV.

Barbara’s father Boris Matic was taken into custody on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old volunteer at the Arena Champs-de-Mars, where the judo competitions are held.

The woman claimed that she had been forcibly kissed by Matic’s father after the judo star had won her quarter-final fight.

Shocked by his behaviour, the volunteer pushed him away and decided to lodge a complaint.

The public prosecutor’s office then launched an investigation into the case.

Matic’s family sent an e-mail to Croatian news agency Hina on Thursday stating that Boris Matic had not been arrested, but had voluntarily reported to the police accompanied by his lawyer and the Secretary General of the Croatian Olympic Committee, Sinisa Krajac.

As the investigation is still ongoing, it is unprofessional of media representatives to characterise the act as violent, the family said.