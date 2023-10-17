Croatian PM condemns in strongest terms attack in Brussels

Podijeli :

REUTERS/Yves Herman

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Tuesday condemned the attack in Brussels committed the day before, in which two Swedes lost their lives and one person was wounded.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Brussels in which two people were killed. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” ​​Plenkovic wrote on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Two people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Brussels on Monday, hours before the start of the EURO 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden. The two killed persons are Swedish citizens.

“We stand in solidarity with the Prime Ministers of Belgium and Sweden… united in the fight against terrorism,” the Croatian Prime Minister wrote.