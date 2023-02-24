Croatian PM: I do not see anything new in Chinese peace plan

Podijeli :

N1

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday he does not see anything new in the Chinese peace plan, published on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding however he considers any effort to bring about a peaceful solution to the conflict useful.

In a 12-point document published on Friday, one year after the start of the conflict, the Chinese government has called on Russia and Ukraine to return to dialogue, rejecting any use of nuclear weapons as unacceptable.

“Any effort that will lead to a peaceful solution is always useful,” Plenkovic told the press after meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Kyrylych at the Ukrainian Embassy in Zagreb.

The basis for Ukrainian action is the plan by President Volodymyr Zelensky, “which has received wide support from the international community,” he added.

The Ukrainian president unveiled his 10-point peace plan late last year, including the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.

“We should see what China’s position is. So far we have not seen any new elements that have not been known already,” the Croatian PM said.

Officially neutral, China is appealing for respect for the sovereignty of states, including Ukraine, and demanding that the international community takes into account Moscow’s security concerns.

However, there is growing Western pressure on Beijing, which never publicly supported or criticised the Russian invasion, but which did support Moscow several times in the face of Western sanctions.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said recently he feared that China might consider the possibility of sending weapons to Russia, which Beijing strongly denied.

‘They who defend their own cannot lose’

Plenkovic and Kyrylych met to mark the first anniversary of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, lighting candles for the victims of the aggression. Plenkovic was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Tomo Medved.

Kyrylych thanked Croatia for its strong support and drew a parallel between Ukraine’s defence against Russia and Croatia’s 1991-1995 war.

They who defend themselves always win. Those are Ukrainians, those were Croatians, the ambassador said. The same story and the same model — outside aggression against the freedom of people and their country, he added.

Kyrylych noted that Ukrainians are encouraged by the great support of Croatia. We will win because we are on the side of the truth, he concluded.

Plenkovic expressed his respect for and friendship and solidarity with the Ukrainian people on the anniversary of “the brutal Russian aggression”.

He recalled that the Russian plan initially was to bring down the democratically elected government in Ukraine in several days.

The plan fell through because of “the courage and boldness of the Ukrainian people, soldiers and leadership,” Plenkovic said and added: “The unbreakable spirit of those who defend their own. Those who defend their own cannot lose. This is yet another link between Croatia and Ukraine.”

The Croatian prime minister said he was certain that Ukraine would achieve its goals — freedom and territorial integrity. “We hope they achieve their freedom as soon as possible so that peace is restored to Ukraine.”