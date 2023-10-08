PM issues message for Croatian Parliament Day

Podijeli :

Boris Scitar/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has issued a message on the occasion of Croatian Parliament Day, marked on 8 October.

“Croatian Parliament Day marks the historic decision to sever all constitutional ties between the Republic of Croatia and the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. We express our permanent gratitude to the then leadership led by Dr Franjo Tudjman and to Croatian defenders who gave their lives for a free and independent Croatia,” the prime minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is up to us to develop Croatia for the benefit of all our citizens and build a society based on the values of democracy and freedom, equality and solidarity, human rights and social responsibility,” he added.

Croatia commemorates 8 October as Croatian Parliament Day in memory of the day in 1991 on which the Croatian Parliament unanimously passed the resolution terminating all constitutional ties with Yugoslavia.