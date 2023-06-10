Croatian president warns no one was held accountable for 1993 Vitez war crime

Podijeli :

Marija Augustinović/RSE

President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic paid respects to the eight children killed in Vitez, central Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 10 June 1993 by a shell launched from a position of the Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina, warning that no one has yet been held to account for that war crime.

The anguish and suffering caused to their families will never cease. And, the Croat people in Bosnia and Herzegovina still feels that anguish due the impunity of the crime in question, Milanovic wrote on social media.

His message also included a photo of eight white roses.

The Croatian president recalled that the outrageous crime happened at a playground in the suburb of Podgradina.

Five children were killed immediately when the shell launched by the Army of BiH troops hit the playground in the evening of 10 June 1993, while three more victims died of the wounds later in hospital. Another six children were seriously wounded in the blast.

The victims were Sanja Garić (18), her brother Milan Garić (12), Dragan Ramljak (15), Dražen Čečura (15), Boris Antičević (10), Sanja Križanović (15), and Augustina Grebenar (9) who was the youngest victim and her brother Velimir Grebenar (12).

No one has yet been brought to account for that war crime.

Ivan Garic who was wounded in the attack and whose sister Sanja and brother Milan were killed, said that 30 years had passed but the masterminds and perpetrators had not yet been identified.

He added that an investigation had been intensified in the case in the last two years, however, he expressed doubt in the authorities.

On Friday, a documentary by author Anela Krizanac about this war crime was shown in Vitez.

Commemorative events were held today in memory to the eight victims.